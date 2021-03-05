Intellectual Property Management Software Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2026 | Anaqua Inc., CPA Global Limited, IPfolio Corporation, WebTMS Limited, TM Cloud Inc.

The Intellectual Property Management Software Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Intellectual Property Management Software market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Intellectual Property Management Software market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Intellectual Property Management Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Intellectual Property Management Software industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Intellectual Property Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.54% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Intellectual Property Management Software Market: Anaqua Inc., CPA Global Limited, IPfolio Corporation, WebTMS Limited, TM Cloud Inc., Patrix AB, Patsnap Pte. Ltd., Alt Legal Inc., Gridlogics Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AppColl Inc., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592650/intellectual-property-management-software-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Growing Number of Patents is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Patent offices today face an increasingly critical operational challenge. They cope with the steady growth in patent and trademark applications owing to increased globalization and intellectual property protection. For instance, According to WIPO, the number of patent grants worldwide increased to around 1.4 million in 2017 from 1 million in 2011.

– Patent management software delivers collaborative patent management services for different corporate requirements. This growing emphasis on managing and protecting patents is fueling the growth of the patent management software, thereby impacting the market’s growth positively.

– Due to the increasing IP activity, companies are focusing on protecting and monetizing IP rights, as well as incorporating the best global practices to increase their return on investment on IP assets. The steady adoption of intellectual property management software across numerous industries, such as healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, and aerospace and defense, boosts the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– According to World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPO), Asia accounted for more than two-thirds of all patent, trademark and industrial design applications in 2018, with China driving overall growth in demand for intellectual property (IP) rights.

– China’s Intellectual Property office experienced the highest number of patent applications in 2018. It recorded 1.54 million applications that amount to 46.4% of the global total and are similar in magnitude to the combined total of the offices ranked two through 11. Intellectual property protection in China is a significant concern for foreign businesses and a key target for establishment reforms. In March 2018, the National People’s Congress approved setting up the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), which governs China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– January 2020 – Questel, the global intellectual property software and services company, signed the acquisition of NRI Cyber Patent in Japan, an IP Business Intelligence and Intellectual Asset Management solutions provider.

– November 2019 – CPA Global Limited announced the next phase of its ambitious customer-focused strategy to drive better IP outcomes from improved data-enabled IP decision-making and improved IP productivity across the industry at its annual customer conference, IGNITE.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Intellectual Property Management Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592650/intellectual-property-management-software-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Intellectual Property Management Software Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Intellectual Property Management Software market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.