Intel Is The Latest Western Tech Firm to Suspend Business in Russia

For a month, Intel stopped shipping to customers in Russia and Belarus. Intel has now stopped all of its business in Russia as well. Chipmaker Intel said on Tuesday that it has stopped doing business in Russia, joining a number of other companies that have done the same thing after Russia invaded Ukraine and took over the country.

The company, which had stopped shipping to customers in Russia and Belarus last month, says it has taken steps to keep its global operations running smoothly.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a quick return to peace,” the company said in a statement, adding that it will support its 1,200 employees in Russia and “take steps to keep our global operations running as smoothly as possible.” Continues to speak out against Russia’s war against Ukraine and call for a quick return to peace, Intel said.

Besides Apple, other tech companies that have taken action in Russia include AMD and Adobe, as well as General Electric. Spotify, CNN, ABC and the BBC have all stopped service in Russia because of a new law that significantly limits free speech.

When Ukraine asked U.S. cloud-computing and software companies to stop working with Russia, they stopped shipments from Intel and International Business Machines. Intel has now released its Blockscale ASIC, which makes bitcoin mining more energy efficient.

There are a lot of servers made by IBM, Dell Technologies, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise in Russia, where businesses and government agencies have used technology made in the West as the foundation for their own IT systems.

