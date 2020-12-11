Integration Platform As A Service (iPaaS) Market is growing at a CAGR of 40.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025)

The global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025). Different types of services including application integration, data transformation, real-time monitoring and integration, and cloud service orchestration are majorly contributing to the iPaaS market size. The market is anticipated to witness significant demand for these services in the coming years due to the increasing awareness among different enterprises and increasing demand for faster deployment and scalability.

Increasing need to streamline BFSI activities creates the demand for cloud-based solutions including hybrid cloud, private cloud and public cloud which fuels the growth of the iPaaS market. Some other factors driving the growth of the iPaaS industry are increasing demand for faster deployment and scalability and business agility and digitalization of workflow in different industry verticals.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The iPaaS market size is larger for large enterprises; however, its growth rate is higher for small and medium enterprises due to the increasing awareness and increasing complexities of integrating the application in on-premise and cloud.

Among different verticals including telecommunications, government and public sector, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, education, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and others, the iPaaS market size for BFSI is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. BFSI sector is moving towards the digitalization of its most of the services and the banking is shifting from on-premise to cloud platform. Although different banking IT professionals are still evaluating the advantages of private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud, iPaaS offers them a new cloud-based approach with several benefits.

North America accounted for the major share in the IPaaS industry in 2019, globally due to the presence of a large number of industry players, and rapid adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced integration solutions in the region and increasing inclination toward the cloud for business activities and operations fuels the growth of the market in the region.

The key players operating in the iPaaS industry include SnapLogic, Inc., Scribe Software Corporation Celigo, Inc., Dell Boomi Inc., IBM Corporation, MuleSoft, Inc., Informatica Corporation, DBSync Ltd Jitterbit, Inc., and Oracle Corporation. Industry players are leveraging the market growth with forming strategies for collaboration, partnership, and technological advancements.

Global iPaaS Market Coverage

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Service Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Application Integration

Data Transformation

Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Cloud Service Orchestration

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Industrial

Building and Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Security

Industry Vertical Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education, Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

