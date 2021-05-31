Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report 2021, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global integrated workplace management system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global integrated workplace management system market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

An integrated workplace management (IWM) system stands for next-generation solution adopted in the workplace for facility management (FM). It supports organizations by enhancing workplace resources, focusing on cost savings and real estate expenditure via corporate real estate management, and managing the portfolio, infrastructure, and assets. This system is primarily used for planning, analyzing the space utility data, and performing essential administrative tasks, like locating employees within an ample office space and assigning a place to new staff.

Market Trends:

The elevating trend of automation in FM processes to boost business productivity by increasing efficiency, flexibility, transparency, and customer satisfaction is primarily driving the global integrated workplace management system market. Moreover, the growing adoption of digital solutions by the organizations over typical approaches for lease, project, space, asset, facility, and maintenance management is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, this system provides several benefits, like real-time tracking, recovery in case of disasters, energy conservation, and consolidation of data centers, thereby acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of sensors, advanced analytics, and Software as a Service (SaaS) with IWM systems will further augment the market growth in the forecasted period.

Breakup by Component:

Solution Real Estate and Lease Management Facilities and Space Management Asset and Maintenance Management Project Management Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accruent (Fortive Corporation)

ARCHIBUS Inc

FM:Systems

FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

iOFFICE

MRI Software LLC

Nuvolo

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

