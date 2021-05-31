Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report 2021, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global integrated workplace management system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global integrated workplace management system market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
An integrated workplace management (IWM) system stands for next-generation solution adopted in the workplace for facility management (FM). It supports organizations by enhancing workplace resources, focusing on cost savings and real estate expenditure via corporate real estate management, and managing the portfolio, infrastructure, and assets. This system is primarily used for planning, analyzing the space utility data, and performing essential administrative tasks, like locating employees within an ample office space and assigning a place to new staff.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/integrated-workplace-management-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The elevating trend of automation in FM processes to boost business productivity by increasing efficiency, flexibility, transparency, and customer satisfaction is primarily driving the global integrated workplace management system market. Moreover, the growing adoption of digital solutions by the organizations over typical approaches for lease, project, space, asset, facility, and maintenance management is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, this system provides several benefits, like real-time tracking, recovery in case of disasters, energy conservation, and consolidation of data centers, thereby acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of sensors, advanced analytics, and Software as a Service (SaaS) with IWM systems will further augment the market growth in the forecasted period.
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Real Estate and Lease Management
- Facilities and Space Management
- Asset and Maintenance Management
- Project Management
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Public Sector
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Real Estate and Construction
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Accruent (Fortive Corporation)
- ARCHIBUS Inc
- FM:Systems
- FSI (FM Solutions) Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- iOFFICE
- MRI Software LLC
- Nuvolo
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Trimble Inc.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/integrated-workplace-management-system-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Browse Related Reports By IMARC Group
Virtual reality headset market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-headset-market
Antibacterial glass market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibacterial-glass-market
Feminine hygiene products market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/feminine-hygiene-products-market
Automotive led acid battery market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market
Flow meter market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flow-meter-market
Wireless pos terminals market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-pos-terminals-market
Graphene market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/graphene-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No (D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800