Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market share will exceed to USD 4,615 million by 2030 at CAGR of 13.35% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030.

Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is anticipated to exceed USD 4,615 million by 2030 from USD 2,490 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 13.35% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) software symbolizes an arrangement of five distinct components, property management, facility and space management, maintenance management, sustainability and energy management, and technology management. Each software component tackles definite functions drove by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D visualization, and data analytics. IWMS solutions as an aggregate normally comprise of software as well as related amenities such as network and system incorporation, professional amenities, prognostic analysis, and more.

The market is pushed by the increasing competitiveness and skill force subtleties. An MNC operates on a global range, consequently generating the need for a more reliable and complete glance of its worldwide amenities collection. The MNCs have a major role in arranging an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solution to abolish conventional construction, facility management silos, and real estate and to obtain a substantial rate of interest. The shifting labor force has advanced technological skills and proficiently utilizes new technology in the workforce, promoting the development of the market. The unknown advantages of capability and workplace management are projected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Key Players

IBM

MRI Software

Oracle

Space well

Trimble

Causeway

Planon

Service Works Global

Accruent

Archibus

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Segments

Global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is segmented by Component into Solutions (Real Estate & Lease Management, Facilities & Space Management, Asset & Maintenance Management, Project Management, Environment Management) and Services (Professional Services, Managed Services). Among these, the solutions segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019. This growth is backed by the need for advancements and the continuation of ongoing solutions. These solutions assist in the configuration of managerial, technical, structural, and ecological provision functions to achieve the fundamental objective of businesses.

Global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is segmented by Deployment Mode into On-premises and Cloud-based. Among these, the on-premises segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. On-premises deployment is one of the protected kinds of deployment models. It is usually implemented by large organizations, as they have deep-rooted corporal attendants, skilled Information Technology (IT) technicians, and appropriate resources. Security is a major factor pushing the implementation of the on-premises deployment model.

The worldwide market for integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) is divided on the basis of end-users into IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Travel & Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others. Among these, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of xx% in 2019. With the speedy application of innovative technology around the manufacturing vertical, the level of competitiveness across organizations has raised gradually. Consequently, organizations are eager to execute effective workplace solutions in their manufacturing amenities.

Driver:

Rising Cloud-based Application Deployments

These days, the tendency is moving from a complicated on-premises deployment to cloud-based (SaaS-based) deployment. The SaaS-based application of IWMS facilitates gritty, cheap, and resource-intensive projects. Cloud deployment is majorly implemented by small organizations, as it assists them to consume the least amount of their income on data center groundwork and onsite application, organizing cost, and guiding cost. Cloud platforms portray a completely cost-efficient and deployable substitute, eradicating the requirement to develop on-premises data centers particularly for small industries. Besides, cloud technology can provide multiple advantages to the integrated workplace management system market, such as real-time tracking, integrated procedures, less energy utilization, safety and security, disaster management, and data center alliance. For instance, mobile utilization, along with cloud technology, has made it way too simpler for facility managers to transmit alarms to employees in isolated regions anywhere, anytime.

Restraint:

Unknown Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management

One primary restricting factor affecting the development of the IWMS market is the absence of knowledge and its significance in industries. Initially, the job of workplace management was wearying, as each work had to be handled manually. It was taken to be a less imperative section of an organization with minimum experience. With the growing need for functional effectiveness, managers began to aim for accurate management of the workplace. Besides, even though workplace management is a key attribute of industries, people are not completely aware of the fluctuating goods and services that have made this section equally significant as other core business procedures

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Regions

Region-wise, the market for integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) across the globe is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Among these, North America is witnessed to constitute xx% of the total market share in the year 2019 owing to the rising evolvements in smart building ventures in the U.S. This has led to the growing application of IWMS solutions for space management, asset & maintenance management and real estate & lease management.

