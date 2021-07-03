Integrated Traffic Systems Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Kapsch TrafficCom, Cubic

Latest released the research study on Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Integrated Traffic Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Integrated Traffic Systems. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM Corporation (United States),Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria),Cubic (United States),Swarco (Austria),Siemens (Germany),Sumitomo (Japan),Flir Systems (United States),Jenoptik AG (Germany),LG CNS (South Korea),Iteris (United States)

Definition:

Integrated traffic System has developed for solving the issues related to the traffic congestion on roads. This system contains a database management system for traffic data including accidents, roadways volumes, and signal timing details. It is an electronic system used by the roads. Its objective is the regulation and current control of traffic in the supervised area, giving priority to public transport and informing road users about traffic incidents.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Surveillance camera segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in this market

Market Drivers:

Rising urbanisation

Increasing concern about safety

Opportunities:

Due to increase in demand of real-time traffic tracking, there is huge opportunity in this market

Challenges:

Huge capital investment in old road infrastructure is major challenge for integrated traffic systems

The Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automatic Traffic Recorders, License Plate Reader, Over-Height Detector, Remote Traffic Microwave Sensor, Dynamic Message Sign / Variable Messaging Sign, Portable Dynamic Message Sign, on trailer), Application (Urban Traffic Management and Control, Adaptive Traffic Control System, Journey Time Measurement System, Predictive Traffic Modelling System, Incident Detection and Location System), Function (Traffic Monitoring, Traffic Control, Information provision, Smart Signalling)

Market Insights:

In May 2018, IBM announced it has granted patent for real-time traffic management system powered by artificial intelligence

Merger Acquisition:

In Nov 2018, Kapsch trafficCom announced its acquisition of eTrans Systems, this solution enriches the Kapsch V2X solution set within the rapidly developing connected and autonomous vehicles landscape

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Integrated Traffic Systems market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Integrated Traffic Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Integrated Traffic Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Integrated Traffic Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Integrated Traffic Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Integrated Traffic Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

