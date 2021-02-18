Integrated Smart Traffic Management System Market From 2020-2027: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

The Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control Systems Market generated revenue of US$ 11 billion in 2089. The industry is expected to witness CAGR growth of 13.26% during the forecast period 2020-2026, to reach a market size of US$ 29.6 billion by 2026.

In the current context of smart city, specifically in the industrial and market zones, the traffic scenario is very congested most of the time particularly at the peak time of business hours. Due to increasing growth of population and vehicles in smart and metropolitan cities people face lot of problem at the major traffic points of the business towns. Not only it causes travelling delays, it also contributes to environmental pollution as well as health hazards due to pollution caused by vehicle fuels. To keep away from such severe issues many radiant urban communities are right now implementing integrated smart traffic control frameworks that work on the standards of traffic automation with prevention of the previously mentioned issues. The fundamental concept lies in collection of traffic congestion information quickly and passing the alternate strategy to vehicles as well as passengers with on-line traffic information system and effectively applying it to specific traffic stream.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Kapsch Traffic Com AG, Iteris, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, TomTom, Siemens AG, EFKON GmbH, SWARCO, Inc. and IBM Corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Integrated Smart Traffic Control System Market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate commuters with hi-tech and innovative traffic solutions.

Based on the offering segment, integrated traffic control systems market has been segmented into traffic monitoring, traffic control and information provision. Traffic monitoring was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018, with a revenue share of 43.8%. However, the traffic control segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.97% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Based on services segment, integrated traffic control systems market has been segmented into deployment & integration, training & consulting and support & maintenance. Deployment & integration was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018, with a revenue share of 42.2%. However, support & maintenance segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Based on the hardware segment, integrated traffic control systems market has been segmented into display boards, sensors, surveillance cameras, smart traffic lights, interface boards and others. Surveillance camera was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018, with a revenue share of 39.2%. However, the smart traffic light segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Based on the application segment, integrated traffic control systems market has been segmented into freeway management, electronic toll collection, tunnel management, road safety & security, parking management and others. Electronic toll collection was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018, with a revenue share of 42.7%. However, freeway management segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Regionally, North America dominated the market with a 39.2% share. North America is expected to generate revenue of US$ 10.6 billion by 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

