Integrated Platform As A Service (Ipaas) Market : Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 | Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Cherwell Software, SnapLogic,

Integrated Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market was valued at USD 499.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,528.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 41.7% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Integrated Platform as a Service (IPaaS),with automated tools, These IPaaS platform provides pre-built connectors, business rules, maps, and transformations that help in the development of integration flows and application programming interface (API) management. The growing need for the security and reliability creates demand for integration services.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Integrated Platform As A Service (Ipaas) Market are

Boomi, Inc.

Informatica Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

DBSync Ltd.

Scribe Software Corporation

The other players in the market are Mulesoft, Inc., SnapLogic, Inc., Celigo, Inc., Jitterbit, Inc., Flowgear, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Cherwell Software, SnapLogic, Workato, ScribeSoft, and many more. The other stakeholders of the iPaaS market include cloud vendors, systems integrators, application designers & development service providers, and network service providers.

Competitive Landscape and Integrated Platform As A Service (Ipaas) Market Share Analysis

The global integrated platform as a service (IPaaS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of integrated platform as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recently in June 2018, Red Hat, Inc. introduced Fuse 7 in its cloud-native integration portfolio that is integrated with iPaaS. This solution helps in deploying containerized integration services across hybrid cloud environment.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing awareness regarding IPaaS amongst business enterprises

Growing need of organizations to streamline business processes and digital transformation

Increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and evolution of big data concept

Convergence of IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within robots

Government initiatives and policies favouring automation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE INTEGRATED PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (IPAAS) REPORT:

