Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player 2017 – 2025

Pheromone are the chemical molecules secreted by insects in the environment. The pheromones are released to signal their other mates for a food source or as an alert. Thus, these pheromones act as a communication between the insects spread across the field. Integrated pest management (IPM) is a method or approach towards preventing damage from pests in the farm field. IPM pheromones are synthetically manufactured which exactly imitates the naturally secreted pheromones.

Thus, it helps in growing the crops in a healthy manner. The pheromones can be classified based on the interaction medium as aggregation, alarm or sex pheromones. IPM pheromones create an unfavourable situation for the further growth of pest. The IPM pheromones are used in one of the four control approaches as biological control, cultural control, mechanical and physical control and chemical control. The chemicals used for manufacturing of pheromones are semiochemicals. Depending on the pest type such as moth, beetles etc. the pheromones are manufactured specifically for that type of pest. The global IPM pheromone market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The demand for pheromones in the agricultural field is increasing. This is attributed by some of the factors such as biodegradability, non-toxins to humans, long long-term effect, widespread area coverage. These factors contribute to driving the global IPM pheromones market. End use segments such as horticulture, storage facilities aid in the driving the global IPM pheromones market. International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association, a trade association also aids in the expansion of IMP pheromones consumption globally.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Segmentation

On the basis of pheromone type, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-

Pheromone traps

Pheromone lures

On the basis of pest type, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-

Moths

Fruit Flies

Beetles

Others

On the basis of application, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-

Agriculture

Horticulture

Forestry

Storage facilities

On the basis of end use, integrated pest management pheromones market is segmented into:-

Detection & monitoring

Mating disruption

Others

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global integrated pest management pheromones market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds a major share in the production of IPM pheromones. This is attributed to the advanced technological back support of manufacturing. Europe followed by APAC holds major share in terms of consumption since end-use segments have wide presence in these regions. The IPM pheromones market in MEA and Latin America are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global integrated pest management pheromones market includes:

Russell IPM

Shin-Etsu Chemicals

International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS)

Suterra LLC

Trécé, Inc.

Novagrica

Agrisense BCS Ltd

Pheromone Chemicals

Ponalab

Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

