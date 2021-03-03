Integrated Operating Room Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

This latest Integrated Operating Room report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

User-friendly, integrated technologies augment surgeons’ skills and help the entire surgical team work more safely and efficiently. The development and growth of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has spurred the creation of I-ORs. Today, more than half the surgery cases in the United States are performed with minimally invasive techniques.

Integrated operating rooms (I-ORs), when optimally designed, can lessen the complexity of the most complicated environment in the hospital—the surgery suite.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Integrated Operating Room include:

GE Healthcare

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

IntegriTech

Eschmann Equipment

Johnson & Johnson

Image Stream Medical

Getinge AB

Cook Medical

Koninklijke Philips

On the basis of application, the Integrated Operating Room market is segmented into:

Therapeutic

Diagnostic Imaging

Worldwide Integrated Operating Room Market by Type:

HD Display Systems

Audio and Video Management System

Recording and Documentation System

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Integrated Operating Room Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Integrated Operating Room Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Integrated Operating Room Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Integrated Operating Room Market in Major Countries

7 North America Integrated Operating Room Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Integrated Operating Room Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Integrated Operating Room Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Integrated Operating Room Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

