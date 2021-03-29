Integrated Graphics Processor Market Growth Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

Integrated Graphics Processor Market Outlook-2026

An integrated graphics processor is a graphics chip that is integrated into the computer motherboard. This chip takes the graphics portion of the processing load off the main CPU. Therefore, GPUs are integrated to process mathematical acceleration in a parallel manner. These chips are fixed on motherboard and has a limited size along with shared heat sink. Thus, these processors are seldom used for high level graphics processing. The emergence and significant adoption of AI along with product miniaturization is expected to increase the integrated graphics processor market share. These processors have a major role in rapid processing of operation in AI systems as CPUs are slow at processing larger blocks of data in parallel and lack in processing of AI systems.

The integrated GPUs are applied in embedded systems, smartphones, personal computers, and work stations. These also have a major role in super computing and high-performance environments. Thus, integrated GPUs find application in various industrial verticals such as media & entertainment, consumer electronics, research and development, aerospace & defense, and various others. Therefore, growing advancement of technology and need for fast calculations is expected to increase integrated graphics processors market size during the forecast period.

Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence requiring high-end performance, huge development of computing technology and advancement in games and entertainment drive the integrated graphics processor market. The requirement of GPUs for fast computing in artificial intelligence systems is huge. Exploration of artificial intelligence in terms of technological integration for instance, machine learning, super-computing, and others within industries for processing and control purpose, influence the integrated graphics processor market. The modernization activities such as machine automation in manufacturing units, visualization computing in automotive vertical, requires the large amount GPUs. The advancement such as virtual reality and augmented reality requires high performance computing for providing real life experience to the users in the gaming industry. In addition, increase in investment on building game zones in various malls and construction of gaming complex have influenced the integrated graphics processor market. Therefore, the advancement of GPUs has spiked its market parallelly with the adoption of artificial intelligence and internet of things.

The use of integrated graphics processing units has found a new niche for data centers which benefits the integrated graphics processor market. The GPUs are designed to handle split second movement of graphics on large screen which offers high performance in command over rows and columns of data. Therefore, the incredible fast operation in analytics processing provide it advantage in application in data centers, therefore, increasing the integrated graphics processor market demand.

The integrated graphics processor market can be segmented on the basis of application, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of application, it can be segmented as gaming, cloud computing, workstation, artificial intelligence and driverless vehicles. On the basis of industrial verticals, it can be categorized as automotive, media and entertainment, aerospace and defense, construction and consumer electronics. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players in integrated graphics processor industry are Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., EVGA Corporation, GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., ZOTAC, VIA Technologies, Inc, SAPPHIRE Technology Limited, and Imagination Technologies Limited.

Key Benefits for Integrated Graphics Processor Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the integrated graphics processor market size with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Integrated Graphics Processor Key Market Segments:

By Application

Gaming

Cloud Computing

Workstation

Artificial Intelligence

Driverless Vehicles

By Industrial Vertical

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Consumer Electronics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



