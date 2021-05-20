Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market 2021 Technological Growth and Precise Outlook – Compass Group, Sodexo, CBRE Group, Cushman

The Global Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Integrated Facilities Management IFM market was valued at 36500 Billion US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 45700 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The integrated facilities management (IFM) system is an information technology-based financial and financial management system used by many public and private companies and government entities to start, spend and monitor their financial statements.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market: Compass Group, Sodexo, CBRE Group, Cushman Wakefield, JLL, ISS Facilities Services and others.

Global Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market on the basis of Types are:

Asset & Space Management

Project Management

Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration

Energy & Environment Sustainability

Maintenance Management

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Healthcare

Utilities

Other

Regional Analysis For Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Integrated Facilities Management IFM Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

