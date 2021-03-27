InsurTech Market Expected to Garner USD 60 Bn by 2028| DXC Technology Company, Damco Group, Insurance Technology Services, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, Quantemplate, Shift Technology, Trōv, Wipro Limited, Zhongan Insurance

InsurTech Market is projected to trends at USD 60.98 billion, registering CAGR +48% by the time frame of 2021-28.

Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a term, similar to fintech, for a company using technology to disrupt the insurance industry.

A tremendous InsurTech opportunity is waiting to be realized as India’s insurance sector is expected to reach a market size of $280 billion by 2020. India’s share in the global insurance market is estimated at 1.7%, and it is expected to grow to 2.3% by 2030.

The convenience brought about by insurtech allows individuals and businesses to access insurance products and services quickly, saving precious time and eliminating the age-old frustrations of buying insurance.

In the fiscal year ending March 2020, India’s life insurance companies clocked 11.36% growth in their collective premium income at $684 billion. Gross direct premiums underwritten by non-life insurers grew 11.67% in this period.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Damco Group

DXC Technology Company

Insurance Technology Services

Majesco

Oscar Insurance

Quantemplate

Shift Technology

Trōv, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Zhongan Insurance

The aim of the report is to equip relevant players in deciphering essential cues about the various real-time market based developments, also drawing significant references from historical data, to eventually present a highly effective market forecast and prediction, favoring sustainable stance and impeccable revenue flow despite challenges such as sudden pandemic, interrupted production and disrupted sales channel in the InsurTech market.

This research report is an amalgamation of all relevant data pertaining to historic and current market specific information that systematically decide the future growth prospects of the InsurTech market. This section of the report further aims to enlighten report readers about the decisive developments and catastrophic implications caused by an unprecedented incident such as the pandemic that has visibly rendered unparalleled implications across the market.

Market segments on the basis of:

By Type Outlook

Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel

Others

By Service Outlook

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Technology Outlook

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robo Advisory

Others

By End-use Outlook

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

This report is well documented to present crucial analytical review affecting the InsurTech market amidst COVID-19 outrage. The report is so designed to lend versatile understanding about various market influencers encompassing a thorough barrier analysis as well as an opportunity mapping that together decide the upcoming growth trajectory of the market. In the light of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, this mindfully drafted research offering is in complete sync with the current ongoing market developments as well as challenges that together render tangible influence upon the holistic growth trajectory of the InsurTech market.

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the InsurTech market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope. Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the InsurTech market.

InsurTech Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the InsurTech market.

