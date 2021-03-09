Insurance Third Party Administrators Market 2021 Insights and Outlook – Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, UMR Inc, Crawford & Company

Insurance Third Party Administrators Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Insurance Third Party Administrators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Insurance Third Party Administrators Market are Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, UMR Inc, Crawford & Company, Gallagher Bassett Services Inc, York Risk Services Group Inc, Maritain Health and others.

Regional Outlook of Insurance Third Party Administrators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Market Trends:

Third Party Administrator Market Size in United States is Growing

The market size of the Third-Party Administrators & Insurance Claims Adjusters industry in the US has grown 5.1% per year on average between 2015 and 2019. The primary negative factor affecting this industry in the US is high competition, while the primary positive factor is low revenue volatility. Between 2015 and 2019, as disposable income levels increase, consumers are able to buy cars, homes, and other assets that need insurance. Additionally, higher per capita disposable income enables individuals and households to expand coverage because they can afford higher premiums for health, life, property, and casualty insurance.

Market Trends of Health Insurance TPAs in GCC region

Third-party administrators are prominent players in the health care industry and have the expertise and capability to administer all or a portion of the claims process. In GCC, mandatory health insurance law was applied. By 2017, mandatory health insurance got fully applicable in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Large number of small insurers in GCC are increasingly opting for TPA support. Smaller insurance companies have a traditional way of carrying out operations and have and TPAs fill in the gap by providing the support required to digitize, as per DHA norms. About 98% of health insurers in the region outsource to TPAs. Among the 23 TPAs in Dubai, seven companies control the majority of the business, by about 90%.

