Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2021 Precise Outlook – AXA; Munich Re; Allianz; Generali, Unitedhealth Group

Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market is expected to grow from $5227.08 billion in 2020 to $5847.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7404.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Key Vendors:

Unitedhealth Group; AXA; Munich Re; Allianz; Generali, request a free sample for a complete list of companies.

Market Overview:

North America was the largest region in the global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market.

The insurance, reinsurrance and insurance brokerage market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise. Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves. The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by those insured, both commercial and personal as well as the fees or commissions paid to brokers. The insurance market is segmented into insurance; insurance brokers & agents and reinsurance.

The rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use for critical transactions is driving the demand for cyber insurance. Cyber insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information technology infrastructure. It also covers property theft, business interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime and physical asset damage. For example, according to a report by McAfee and Center for Strategic and International Studies in 2018, cybercrimes costed businesses $600 billion globally. To capitalize on the concerns associated with cybercrimes, insurers are offering cyber insurance to customers to businesses with high exposure to cyberattacks.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Insurance; Insurance Brokers & Agents; Reinsurance

2) By Mode: Online; Offline

3) By End User: Corporate; Individual

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

