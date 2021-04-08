Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market is expected to Reach US$ 2162.33 Mn by 2022, owing to the Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology Solutions across the Insurance Sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

Traditional policy management systems have been designed in the past in a monolithic way with very minimal specifications and capacity to integrate beyond the back-office environment. With growing advances and emerging technology, insurance policy management has evolved considerably, offering versatile solutions. As a result, insurers are now gaining benefits such as creativity, increased customer service and decreased efforts to further assist them in marketing new insurance products to agencies. In the meantime, cloud technology has helped to make this transition smoother. By migrating to cloud-based systems, businesses and agencies are transforming policy management. Cloud provides simplicity and versatility to the deployment of integrated policy administration software. As technologies are becoming more sophisticated, market participants seek to cover dimensions through software such as requirements management, automated data mining and reporting, commission management and claims. For example, Solartis, a digital service provider, provides an integrated solution for generic insurance functions, including ranking, quote, binding, question, endorsement and renewal. This extension of skills is made possible by technological advancement from the Web to connectivity research and social networks. Such factors are aiding for the development of insurance policy administration systems software market.

New progress, in particular technologies that have been made available in the cloud, has introduced greater transparency and pro-activity to insurance policy management systems. Solutions support a shared workspace that can help simplify customer control, manage KPIs in real-time, and exchange information. The proliferation of smart devices and remote servers has provided efficient means of enforcing a managed insurance policy. Cloud technology has allowed businesses to host data and applications on remote servers while maintaining continuity and quality of service. It has supported the organisation to implement personalised workflows, providing apps that can be accessed from anywhere, at any time. Depending on the degree of clearance, all workers have access to up-to – date and accurate information. The cloud-based insurance policy management solution has a genuine competitive advantage over on-site implementation, making it possible to deploy strategic applications rapidly, conveniently and reliably. Based on the Cloud Industry Forum survey, 78% of companies implemented at least one cloud-based service. With an annual growth of about 20%, cloud computing is now reaching mass deployment across the globe. As a result, these factors have pushed the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the insurance policy administration systems software market around the globe.

Changing rules and regulations have compelled insurers to utilize insurance policy management systems software with a greenfield business line in the first version, incorporating legacy lines and transforming data in later informs. It is also becoming more popular for insurers to adopt legacy products to go live with new business only for a substantial pilot duration prior to the conversion on a renewal basis. Finally, extended full-time delivery of PAS, billing, claims, monitoring and websites is becoming a more common practice for smaller insurers, where they deliver more beyond the conventional deadlines for implementation. The modern insurance policy administration systems have helped to reduce the complexity when incorporating multiple systems. Modern systems offer sophisticated portals and dashboards, configurable by rules, to support existing and new distribution channels. Effective portals need to be browser-agnostic to most industry standards and also need to enable next-generation navigation using a powerful search facility. These factors will simulate the growth of insurance policy administration systems software market across the globe.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global insurance policy administration systems software market. The insurance policy administration systems software market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market

By Offering

Standalone Software

Integrated Platform

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Users

Conventional Insurance Providers

Bancassurance Companies

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



