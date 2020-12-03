Insurance Fraud Detection Market Growth Projections – 2027: Latest Developments, Industry Trends and Top Players

Globally, the insurance fraud detection market is growing subsequently and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fraudulent claims. Insurance fraud involves several illegal activities such as selling policies from non-existent companies, refusing to request premiums, and trying to turn policies to generate additional commissions. In addition, it includes inaccurate claims, fake medical records, postdated laws, disproved death or abduction, assassination and other customer frauds. These frauds can either be on the part of an insurance policy buyer or provider. Recently, machine learning has been widely used for fraud detection with predictive analytical features that allow fraud inspection and identification in several areas such as underwriting, policy renewals, and periodic reviews.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2027 Forecast units Value ($) Segments covered Offering, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and Middle East & Africa Companies covered Major players analyzed include SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, FRISS, BAE Systems, Kount, Inc., Smility, Software AG, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., SAP SE, CaseWare International Inc, IBM,

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

In light of COVID-19, large number of insurance claims are being processed globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a chain of fear-inducing incidents and turned into an opportunity for predatory fraud.

Moreover, fraudulent claims and fake emails are also being reported by several insurance companies.

These rising frauds drive the adoption of fraud detection systems among insurance firms for handling these attacks and maintaining privacy.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Growth in demand for security concerns against fraudulent claims by insurance agents and auditors is the key drive that boosts the insurance fraud detection market growth. However, lack of integration capabilities is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, growth in cyber security spending in developing economies and emergence of artificial intelligence in insurance fraud detection are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global insurance fraud detection market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market:

Presently, artificial intelligence is a leading fraud detection technology that uses data and predictive analysis for identifying and preventing frauds. Through emerging data analytics innovations and analysis of internet based personalized data, companies are focused on developing AI based products to trace habits of insured individuals. Various huge companies such as Vericred, Inc. and Delta Dental are investing in such insurtech startups, thus creating several lucrative opportunities for the insurance fraud detection market.

Surge in use of fraud detection:

Most insurance companies are using automated fraud detecting methods to detect digital frauds. Large insurance providers such as Allstate Insurance Company and MetLife have adopted data analytics software to check fraud during claim processing events. In the U.S. and Canada, insurers have been facing a loss of 5 to 10% annually. As a result, companies are more focused toward adoption of fraud detection solutions.

Segments Subsegments Offering Software

Service Application Fraud Detection

Security Management

Claim Processing

Risk Management End User Insurance Companies

Agents & Brokers

Insurance Intermediaries

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global insurance fraud detection market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global insurance fraud detection market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the insurance fraud detection market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed insurance fraud detection market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

