Insulin Pumps Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2021–2027

The global insulin pumps market is expected to reach USD 9.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulin pumps are used for insulin therapy and is used for the treatment of patients with all types of diabetes.

The need for insulin therapy depends upon the balance between insulin resistance and insulin secretion. Patients with type 1 diabetes require insulin treatment permanently unless they receive a whole organ pancreas transplant or an islet. Type 2 diabetes patients require insulin as their beta-cell function lowers over time.

Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019: approximate 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes, and by 2045, this is expected to rise to 700 million. A growing number of diabetic patients are propelling the demand for insulin.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2346

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Animus Corporation, Asante, Insulet Corporation, Nipro Diagnostic Inc., Cellnovo Ltd., Ypsomed Group, Medtronics Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Roche, and Valeritas, among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global insulin pumps market on the basis of product type, accessories, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Traditional Insulin Pump

Disposable Insulin Pump

Accessories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Insulin Set Insertion Devices

Insulin Cartridges

Battery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Homecare settings

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2346

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/insulin-pumps-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product, traditional insulin pumps dominated the market share in 2018 and is likely to experience a growth rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. The growth of these type of pumps is primarily owing to their better reliability and high availability of the product.

By accessories, the insulin set insertion device held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 9.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this insulin pump accessory is attributed to its high usage frequency.

By end-users, hospitals & clinics dominated the market in 2018 and are projected to have a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, increasing government funding, and rising private sector investments in the healthcare sector.

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the period 2019-2027. Rapid technological advancements, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and new product launches by market players, among others, are causative of the high market demand in the region.

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2346

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Glass Flake Coatings Market Projections

Adhesive Film Market Top Companies

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Sales Statistics