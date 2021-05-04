Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
“This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulin Pumps and Accessories in global, including the following market information:
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Insulin Pumps and Accessories companies in 2020 (%)
The global Insulin Pumps and Accessories market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Insulin Pumps and Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Tethered Insulin Pump
Patch Insulin Pump
Consumables
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Healthcare
Others
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insulin Pumps and Accessories revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insulin Pumps and Accessories revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Insulin Pumps and Accessories sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Insulin Pumps and Accessories sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Debiotech S.A.
Diabeloop S.A.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
Insulet Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Microport Scientific Corporation
Sooil Development Co
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Valeritas Holdings Inc
Ypsomed Holding Ag
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Insulin Pumps and Accessories Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Insulin Pumps and Accessories Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Insulin Pumps and Accessories Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Insulin Pumps and Accessories Industry Value Chain
10.2 Insulin Pumps and Accessories Upstream Market
10.3 Insulin Pumps and Accessories Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Insulin Pumps and Accessories Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
