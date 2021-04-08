Insulin Pump Market Size worth $8740.87 Million By 2024

Insulin Pump Market: Large Population of Diabetes patients, rising ageing population, chronic nature of the disease are key drivers for Global Insulin Pump Market. Insulin Pump Market was worth of around USD 4691.34 Million in 2017 and it is estimated to reach about USD 8740.87 Million by the end of 2024 with significant CAGR of approximately 9.25%.

Market Analysis of Insulin Pump –

Diabetes Mellitus is a metabolic disorder affecting children and adult in which body does not produces enough insulin. Symptoms of high blood sugar include weakness fatigue, frequent urination, increased thirst, unexplained loss of weight and increase in healing time of cuts & wounds and increased hunger. An insulin pump is a portable medical device used for the administration of insulin at a programmed rate to control diabetes mellitus. The insulin is housed inside the pump in little cartridge called “Reservoir”. Insulin travels into your body through a flexible tube that end with a tiny needle called a ”Cannula” inserted just under the skin. So during the study of global Insulin Pump market, we have considered Global Insulin Pump devices syringes, insulin pens and jet injectors and consumables like Infusion set, Cannula, Tubing Box and Reservoir to analyze the market.

Global Insulin Pump market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, End User and geography. Based upon Product type, Market is classified as Traditional Insulin Pump, Disposable Insulin Pump and Smart Pumps. Based on end user, Market is classified into Hospitals, Homecare, Laboratories, Retailer, Online Pharmacy, Individual (self medication) and Clinics.

The regions covered in this Global Insulin Pump Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Insulin Pump Market is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global Insulin Pump Market reports cover prominent players like, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronic Inc., Dickinson and Company, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Animas Corporation (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services), Micro Port, Valeritas, Cellnovo Ltd, Nipro Diagnostic, SOOIL Developments Co., Jiangsu Delve Co., Ltd, Asante, Braun Melsungen AG, Omron, Ypsomed, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Spring Health Solutions and Debiotech.

Market Dynamics –

The growth of Global Insulin Pump Market is driven by chronic nature of the disease, Increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing awareness towards diabetes and insulin delivering devices, such as syringes, pens, jet injectors and oral insulin. Also advancement in technology especially in medical and healthcare sector is one of the drivers for this market. However, skin infection like redness, swelling and pain also weight gain due to increased anabolic activity and High Cost of Insulin Pump i.e., USD 2000 to USD 4500. In near future, technological advancement such as, Insulin Patch Pumps, Combined Pump, Glucose Sensor and Implanted Pumps may generate new opportunities.

Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

Traditional Insulin Pump

Disposable Insulin Pump

Smart Pumps

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Laboratories

Retailer

Online Pharmacy

Individual (self medication)

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



