Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market 2021 Clinical Analysis – Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2020

The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market consists of sales of insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors and related services. Insulin pens are reusable pen-like tools used to inject desired a dose of insulin into the blood of a diabetic patient. Insulin helps to ensure that glucose levels in the patients blood are appropriate. Insulin syringes are the reusable devices used to inject insulin which is specifically made for self-administration. Insulin pumps and injectors are the devices which are used to deliver insulin continuously throughout the day to the diabetic patient and maintain blood glucose levels.

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market was valued at about $13.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $18.21 billion at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2022.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott, Insulet Corporation (US)

Latest News and Development

April 7, 2020: In response to the crisis caused by COVID-19, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is introducing the Lilly Insulin Value Program, allowing anyone with commercial insurance and those without insurance at all to fill their monthly prescription of Lilly insulin for $35. The program is effective today and covers most Lilly insulins including all Humalog® (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) formulations.

North America was the largest region in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market in 2017. The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

An increase in the prevalence of diabetes globally is driving the growth of insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors market. Increase in number of people suffering from obesity, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity and increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors which are leading to the increase in the global prevalence of diabetes. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016, around 29 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes. Also, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, globally approximately 425 million adults were living with diabetes; by 2045, this number would rise by 48% to 629 million, driving the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

By Product Type: Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes

By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Others 3) By Pens: Reusable, Disposable

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market and assist manufacturers and Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors organization to better grasp the development course of Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

