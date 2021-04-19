Insulin Pen Needles Market 2021 Forecast Analysis By 2027: BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa, Beipu, Kangdelai, Ulticare, Allison Medical, Dongbao,

“

Insulin Pen NeedlesInsulin Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. An insulin pen needle consists of a hollow needle which is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles come in a variety of needle lengths and diameters and are used by both health professionals and patients for injection of a variety of medications. They are commonly used by people with diabetes who often require multiple daily insulin injections.

The global average price of Insulin Pen Needles is in the decreasing trend, from 121.7 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 118.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Insulin Pen Needles includes Standard Insulin Pen Needles and Safety Insulin Pen Needles, and the proportion of Standard Insulin Pen Needles in 2016 is about 95%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Insulin Pen Needles is widely used for Home and Medical Institutions. The most proportion of Insulin Pen Needles is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is about 92%.

North America is the largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles, with a production market share nearly 43.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles Media, enjoying production market share nearly 38.7% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

Market competition is not intense. BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Insulin Pen Needles Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Insulin Pen Needles was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Insulin Pen Needles Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Insulin Pen Needles market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225799

This survey takes into account the value of Insulin Pen Needles generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa, Beipu, Kangdelai, Ulticare, Allison Medical, Dongbao,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Standard Insulin Pen Needles, Safety Insulin Pen Needles,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Home Use, Medical Institutions, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Insulin Pen Needles, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225799

The Insulin Pen Needles market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Insulin Pen Needles from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Insulin Pen Needles market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insulin Pen Needles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Standard Insulin Pen Needles

1.4.3 Safety Insulin Pen Needles

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Medical Institutions

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulin Pen Needles Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Insulin Pen Needles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insulin Pen Needles Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Insulin Pen Needles Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Insulin Pen Needles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Insulin Pen Needles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pen Needles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BD

11.1.1 BD Corporation Information

11.1.2 BD Overview

11.1.3 BD Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BD Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.1.5 BD Related Developments

11.2 Novo Nordisk

11.2.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

11.2.2 Novo Nordisk Overview

11.2.3 Novo Nordisk Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Novo Nordisk Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.2.5 Novo Nordisk Related Developments

11.3 Artsana

11.3.1 Artsana Corporation Information

11.3.2 Artsana Overview

11.3.3 Artsana Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Artsana Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.3.5 Artsana Related Developments

11.4 B. Braun

11.4.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.4.2 B. Braun Overview

11.4.3 B. Braun Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 B. Braun Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.4.5 B. Braun Related Developments

11.5 Terumo

11.5.1 Terumo Corporation Information

11.5.2 Terumo Overview

11.5.3 Terumo Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Terumo Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.5.5 Terumo Related Developments

11.6 Ypsomed

11.6.1 Ypsomed Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ypsomed Overview

11.6.3 Ypsomed Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Ypsomed Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.6.5 Ypsomed Related Developments

11.7 Owen Mumford

11.7.1 Owen Mumford Corporation Information

11.7.2 Owen Mumford Overview

11.7.3 Owen Mumford Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Owen Mumford Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.7.5 Owen Mumford Related Developments

11.8 HTL-Strefa

11.8.1 HTL-Strefa Corporation Information

11.8.2 HTL-Strefa Overview

11.8.3 HTL-Strefa Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 HTL-Strefa Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.8.5 HTL-Strefa Related Developments

11.9 Beipu

11.9.1 Beipu Corporation Information

11.9.2 Beipu Overview

11.9.3 Beipu Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Beipu Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.9.5 Beipu Related Developments

11.10 Kangdelai

11.10.1 Kangdelai Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kangdelai Overview

11.10.3 Kangdelai Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kangdelai Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.10.5 Kangdelai Related Developments

11.1 BD

11.1.1 BD Corporation Information

11.1.2 BD Overview

11.1.3 BD Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BD Insulin Pen Needles Product Description

11.1.5 BD Related Developments

11.12 Allison Medical

11.12.1 Allison Medical Corporation Information

11.12.2 Allison Medical Overview

11.12.3 Allison Medical Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Allison Medical Product Description

11.12.5 Allison Medical Related Developments

11.13 Dongbao

11.13.1 Dongbao Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dongbao Overview

11.13.3 Dongbao Insulin Pen Needles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Dongbao Product Description

11.13.5 Dongbao Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Insulin Pen Needles Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Insulin Pen Needles Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Insulin Pen Needles Production Mode & Process

12.4 Insulin Pen Needles Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Insulin Pen Needles Sales Channels

12.4.2 Insulin Pen Needles Distributors

12.5 Insulin Pen Needles Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Insulin Pen Needles Industry Trends

13.2 Insulin Pen Needles Market Drivers

13.3 Insulin Pen Needles Market Challenges

13.4 Insulin Pen Needles Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Insulin Pen Needles Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225799

Therefore, Insulin Pen Needles Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Insulin Pen Needles.”