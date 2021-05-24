Insulin Delivery Devices Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Growth of Insulin Delivery Devices market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Insulin delivery can be carried out in a number of ways, of which, prominent types are insulin pens, insulin syringes, and insulin pumps. Insulin pens are easier to inject insulin as compared to syringes. Considering the market, insulin pens are the leading products occupying a larger market share. With increasing number of diabetic patients and convenience offered by insulin pens, most patients prefer these pen, thereby making it a leading product in the insulin delivery devices market.

Other products include the insulin pump, which is a device attached to the patient and delivers regular doses of insulin. On the other hand, device such as syringes are needles/injections that administer insulin. Other products such as jet sprays, etc., also occupy a considerable revenue share in the market.

Insulin Delivery Devices Distribution Channel Insights

Insulin delivery devices can be obtained from a number of different distribution channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales, and diabetic clinics & centers. With advancements in e-Commerce and new technologies, patients are using online services of buying insulin delivery devices; they don’t need to visit any pharmacy or clinic, and this improves the convenience factor of online sales of insulin delivery devices and products. Retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies also comprise a significant portion of the market, based on distribution.

Regional Outlook of Insulin Delivery Devices Market

When it comes to common diseases such as diabetes, patients can be found in all corners of the world. This makes the insulin delivery devices market very diverse, expanding to all regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. However, due to immense rise in the number of diabetic patients and obesity, North America is seen as a dominant region in the market based on revenue, accounting for over one-third of the insulin delivery devices market share. On the other hand, the Asian region will see an intense growth in the market due to rapid increase in population. Europe holds a steady and considerable position in this market space.

