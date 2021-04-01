Insulation Materials Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Insulation materials in automotive provide a robust heat loss barrier and maintain the optimal temperature to enhance engine performance and decrease carbon-dioxide emissions. The effective thermal insulation of automotive performs a crucial role in optimal thermal management, which is of immense significance in providing better battery backup and longer battery life. Further, it adds to the convenience of passengers.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Aerogel Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) CMS Fibers Calcium Silicate Polyurethane Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infrastructure Industrial HVAC Transportation Appliances Furniture/Bedding Packaging



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Insulation Materials market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Insulation Materials industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Insulation Materials market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

