Insulated Packaging Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2023

Insulated Packaging Market: Introduction

Insulation material is defined as a material or combination of different materials having low thermal conductivity to resist the flow of heat. Thermal abuse is the major concern faced during the transportation of temperature sensible products; hence, most of the major industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, healthcare, chemicals, cosmetics, etc., depend heavily on insulated materials for packaging. Products from these industries may be subjected to extreme conditions (hot or cold), vibration, and pressure during transportation. Hence, proper packaging solutions are required in such cases to prevent spoilage and maintain product specifications. Insulated packaging is regarded as the optimum solution for keeping products refrigerated, frozen, and warm, and for reducing the effects of variable temperature.

Major Key Players of the Insulated Packaging Market are:

Huhtamaki OYJ, International Paper, Sonoco Products, Deutsche Post DHL, Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Nippon Paper Group, Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies, Thermal Packaging Solutions, Polar Tech Industries Inc., Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd

The combined form of packaging and type of insulation material determine its installation method. Thermal conductivity (K) plays an important role while selecting the insulation material. The lower the thermal conductivity, the better the heat resistance (R), thereby resulting in better insulation. Depending on the thermal conductivity, variety of insulating materials are available for different temperature ranges. Some of the most common insulated packaging materials include Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS), Polyurethane (PUR) foam, insulating cement, expanded silica, radiant barrier films, mineral fiber, etc. The most widely used forms of insulated packaging include flexible sheets, pre-formed shapes, box, bags, flexible blankets, rigid boards, etc.

Insulated Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global insulated packaging market is further segmented into following types:

By Material Type

Expanded Polystyrene foam (EPS)

Polyurethane (PUR) Foam

Wood

Glass

Cupboard

Others

Insulating Cement

Vacuum Insulated Panel

Expanded Silica

Radiant Barrier Films

Mineral Fiber

By Packaging Form

Box and Container

Flexible Blanket

Bags

Wraps

Other

By Application

Food and Beverages

Industrial

Healthcare

Fast Moving Customer Goods

Others

