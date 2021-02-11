Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The IGBT market was valued at USD 6.047 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 11.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.56%, during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., SEMIKRON International GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Corp., Hitachi Ltd., ON Semiconductor, ABB Ltd. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– November 2018 – Renesas Electronics Corporation and Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, collaborated to ensure secure Internet of Things (IoT) applications are more easily developed on leading microcontrollers (MCUs), and that a secure production flow is available to deliver a secure global supply chain.

– July 2018 – ABB Control Technologies and Actemium signed a global cooperation agreement, which is expected to deliver joint solutions that enable customers to benefit from leading automation solutions. This increases the scope of IGBTs in industrial applications.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591562/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-igbt-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Scope of the Report:

The broad application range of IGBTs lured several new companies to venture into the market. IGBT activates/modifies electrical energy in several modern appliances, such as cookers, microwaves, electric cars, trains, variable-frequency drives (VFDs), variable speed refrigerators, air conditioners, lamp ballasts, municipal power transmission systems, and stereo systems, which are well-equipped with switching amplifiers.

Driven by carbon emission regulation, the automobile market is moving toward electrification of powertrains in electric and hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV), where conduction and switching losses are significantly reduced, having a direct impact on the overall efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

EV/HEV to Drive the Growth of IGBT

– Electric cars and hybrid vehicles use IGBT modules as they require a higher level of reliability compared to typical industrial purposes.

– The reliability of IGBT modules as compared to other systems is the primary factor influencing the growth of the market.

– According to EEI, the total EV sales for 2018 were up 40%, compared to 2017. BMW and Volvo stood out with a much higher share of EV sales than other automakers (excluding Tesla).

– The United States, which hosts maximum EVs (thus having maximum market share for IGBT), has seen EV sales increasing over the years.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591562/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-igbt-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com