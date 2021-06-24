Instant Coffee Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Instant Coffee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global instant coffee market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Instant or soluble coffee refers to a beverage derived from dried coffee extracts that enables the consumers to prepare coffee quickly by just adding water to it. It is available in granulated, concentrated liquid and powered form in sachets or glass jars. Instant coffee has lower caffeine content than brewed coffee, however, it contains a high amount of antioxidants. The consumption of instant coffee offers similar health benefits to brewed coffee, such as enhancing brain function, boosting metabolism, improving liver and mental health, etc.
Instant Coffee Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the instant coffee market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the instant coffee market on the basis of packaging, product type, distribution channel and region.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
