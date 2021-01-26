Instagram of porn or the exaggeration of sexual exploitation among young people

It’s a platform that has had some success on the internet: Onlyfans. You must have heard of it and not necessarily well. Presented as a cool social network, it doesn’t have to be if you take a closer look. Sexual exploitation, pornography, or even content that borders on child pornography, we are taking stock of this website that has been successful since the health crisis began.

Onlyfans, what is it?

In 2016 Onlyfans performed in the UK. The principle ? Offer subscriptions to visitors so content creators can make money from their influence. In either case, this is how the site is presented. Here’s how content creators publish media (photos and videos) and visitors, known as fans, subscribe to access.

The price for the subscription varies between 5 and 40 euros per month. And that rate is justified. In fact, Onlyfans accepts that unlike other social networks, its members post sexual content. Influencers share moments of their private lives through nude photos, stripteases and pornographic videos.

From an economic point of view, the fan pays their subscription directly to the creator of the content, and the website receives a commission of 20% of the subscription back. In addition to the subscription, the fan can of course pay extras in order to be able to interact directly with the influencer or to receive personalized content.

A platform that does not know the crisis

This concept quickly attracted internet users. It must be said that compared to classic pornographic content, it represents a great novelty: the possible interaction with those who stage themselves in the media. And with the health crisis over there, the website founders are rubbing their hands together. In fact, registrations increased by 75% in March. The containment effect that has caused both a health crisis and an economic crisis is making Onlyfans a phenomenon. With Covid-19, prostitution and strip clubs are closing and the porn industry is suffering from the end of filming. People who are in their houses in the monastery then go to this new platform.

Add to this the difficulty for young people to find a student job and the dream of making great profits through showing off and succeeding is waiting for you! This summer, the Onlyfans website attracted 750,000 content creators and registered around 60 million users!

The topic of nudity is no longer a problem for more and more young people

Presenting yourself on the Internet in the hope of making a lot of money therefore attracts many young people to this platform. However, to make a profit, this activity is time consuming. As some of Onlyfans’ content creators explain, posting regularly is imperative to keep people engaged. In addition, some young girls who offer media through Onlyfans admit that not only do they take up a lot of your time, but they also have to accept exposure and “make yourself vulnerable”. In other words, it can get dangerous very quickly. Especially since a lot of famous people have onlyfans accounts, which motivates teenage girls to imitate their idols.

And the problem is that very often the line between what the website offers and what happens there is very blurred. We very often flirt with underage sexual exploitation and pornography. Even if the website requires you to be at least 18 years old to register and the age verification system has recently been strengthened, it can be bypassed very easily. Given that it is so easy to register on the platform and that greed is great when you share your privacy from home, we are witnessing a trivialization of prostitution and pornography, as well as all of their excesses at home.