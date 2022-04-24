Instagram might add “Templates” feature to the app – Here’s the complete news!!

Business Insider says that Instagram is trying out Templates, which is a new feature that will let people who make Reels videos use the same format as other videos, so they can look the same. In the beginning, the feature is only available to a small group of creators and is being testing. It’s a lot like TikTok’s Templates, which let users put their own photos into a pre-made format.

“We are always coming up with new ways to make Reels easier to make. It’s possible to make a reel with a template from another reel, a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

An early version of this feature was found in copies of the app’s code that had been reverse-engineered in January. In March, an influencer named Josephine Hill tweeted about the feature.

“With Instagram Reels, I’ve been looking for something that looks like TikTok’s audio sync, where the clips line up perfectly to the beat of the music,” Hill told Business Insider. She said that in the past, she used tutorials to help her with video editing. Especially when it came to aligning videos with sound. She said that the slots for adding your own clips vary for each template and that tutorials can be very helpful.

As other companies like Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat, try to compete with TikTok by making their own short-form video apps but it’s hard to compete with TikTok’s popularity. Usually, people upload TikToks to Reels instead of making Instagram content.

This might change that, or at least make it more even. There have been features like TikTok’s in the past, like Remixes, which came out last year. Earlier this year, TikTok added a new feature that let people remix any public video, not just Reels.

