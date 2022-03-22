Instagram and Facebook is banned in Russia under “Extremism Law”

A Russian court ruled on Monday that Instagram and Facebook can’t be used in the country because their parent company Meta is “extremist,” according to a media report.

The Tverskoy district court in Moscow said that the ban on Meta’s activities will not apply to the WhatsApp messenger. The court said that the decision will be put into effect right away, Sputnik reported.

Before, the Kremlin had said that Facebook and Instagram could be banned because their posts called for violence against Russia.

It’s “necessary” to ban Facebook and Instagram if they allow people to call for violence against Russia, said the Kremlin.

As a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia started a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which it said was a response to the threats from Ukrainian troops. Western countries have stepped up the sanctions against Russia because they don’t like the Russian military operation.

