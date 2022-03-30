Instagram adds a new feature to help users support social movements

It has become more common for people to use social media platforms as a way to share their thoughts and support causes that are important to them and that they care about. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, said on Monday, March 28, that it was testing a new feature that would help users find and support social movements on the site. This is why.

Instagram wrote a blog post that said:

“To make their voices heard, raise awareness for causes, and bring people together, many people go to Instagram to do these things. It will be easier for them to help the causes they hear about on Instagram thanks to these new changes that will make it easier for them to do so.”

Users will be able to do more than just support social causes with the new feature. They will also be able to raise money for the same, and spread the word, with the help of hashtags.

Users will now be able to help the causes they care about by using hashtags. Previously, hashtags were used to find creators and communities.

To get more information about a certain social cause or movement, users can click the “Support” button. The “Spread the Word” button will let users share the hashtag with their followers by sending them a direct message (DM). Finally, the “Create a Fundraise” button will let users start a fundraiser on behalf of the movement.

Instagram has also worked with groups like GLAAD, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, IllumiNative, NAACP, Advancing Justice- AAJC, and Othering and Belonging Institute to come up with the first list of hashtags.

According to the blog post, Instagram is using hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights, and #climatecrisis for its first set of hashtags. These hashtags have been used for a long time.

For more updates, stay tuned with us!!