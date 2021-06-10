Inspection Drones Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

Global Inspection Drones Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is facing challenges because of government protocols to stay at home across the world. The Drones are useful in COVID-19 crisis, as it provides services such as disinfecting contaminated areas, managing crowds and delivering medical supplies. Drones are simply any aircraft that does not have a human pilot. It can be used for different types inspection both indoors and outdoors. But they are most useful in the inspection of structures that are difficult to reach by traditional means such as tall structures, like flare stacks, elevated pipe trays, and cooling towers as well as structures that are over water such as bridges or the undersides of oil rig platforms. The increasing adoption of inspection drones in the construction industry and rising awareness towards its benefits are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative opportunity for this market.

For instance, as per company’s news release in February 2020, Skyfonrt partnered with Silvus Technologies for introducing a drone with a maximum flight time of five hours and an operating distance of 100km, allows operators to inspect pipelines and other assets as well as conduct long-range surveillance missions. However, lack of skilled commercial drone pilots and technical issues related to battery life and operating range is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Packaging market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Inspection Drones market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the early adoption of inspection drones in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. or Shenzhen DJI Sciences and Technologies Ltd.

MIR Innovation

Air Wing

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd

Parrot, Inc.

JYU

AEE

3D Robotics

Ascending Technologies (AscTec)

XAIRCRAFT (XAG)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotor Wing

By Application:

Electric Power Lines

Wind Power

Oil and Gas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Inspection Drones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors