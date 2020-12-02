Insights on The Global Data Center Security Market Demand With COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020 | Better Delivery Process to Boost Market Growth by 2027 | Trending Report

There are a range of factors driving, restricting and creating opportunities for the data center security market. Increasing demand for advanced security solutions, while enabling enterprises meet the regulatory compliance has emerged as a key driver. Growing adoption of data center virtualization, big data analytics & cloud computing and rise in cyber threats are few of the many factors fueling the growth of market. Nonetheless, availability of substitute software at low cost and lack of awareness are the prime factors hindering the growth of this data center security industry. On the other hand, advent of advanced data security solutions, would be providing ample growth opportunities to different existing and emerging service providers.

The data center security market is bifurcated in terms of solution, service, industry, and geography. In terms of solutions, the market is segmented into physical and logical security solutions. The market is also segmented based on industry vertical namely healthcare, BFSI, information technology & telecom, energy, government and others. Market by service is divided into consulting services, managed security services and professional services. To study the market by geography, the market has been divided into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The pursuit of practices known to make data centers highly secure from attacks and threats is termed as data center security. Data center is considered to be a key resource for enterprises and thus needs dedicated security initiatives. Emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. Emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. Whether a business owner is employing hybrid or cloud environment, data center security solutions offered by key players ensure high server security.

Strategies such as contact upgradation and joint ventures have helped the companies maintain a competitive edge in the market. Enterprises are observed making huge investments in research and developments to improve their brand image. Some of the prominent data center security market players include IBM, MacAfee, HP, Schneider Electric, Dell, Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks and Fortinet, Inc. among others.

Key Benefits

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the data center security market

The drivers and opportunities are highlighted to describe the top factors responsible for the data center security market growth

Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers

The quantitative analysis of the market through 2014-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential

Data Center Security Market Segments

The world data center security market is segmented based on solution, industries, service and geography.

Market By Solutions

Logical security solution

Physical security solution

Market By Industries

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Information Technology and Telecom

Government

Others

Market By Service

Managed security services

Security Consulting

Professional services

