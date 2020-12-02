Insights on The Global Data Center Security Market Demand With COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020 | Better Delivery Process to Boost Market Growth by 2027 | Trending Report
Data Center Security Market Forecast By 2027
There are a range of factors driving, restricting and creating opportunities for the data center security market. Increasing demand for advanced security solutions, while enabling enterprises meet the regulatory compliance has emerged as a key driver. Growing adoption of data center virtualization, big data analytics & cloud computing and rise in cyber threats are few of the many factors fueling the growth of market. Nonetheless, availability of substitute software at low cost and lack of awareness are the prime factors hindering the growth of this data center security industry. On the other hand, advent of advanced data security solutions, would be providing ample growth opportunities to different existing and emerging service providers.
The data center security market is bifurcated in terms of solution, service, industry, and geography. In terms of solutions, the market is segmented into physical and logical security solutions. The market is also segmented based on industry vertical namely healthcare, BFSI, information technology & telecom, energy, government and others. Market by service is divided into consulting services, managed security services and professional services. To study the market by geography, the market has been divided into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.
The pursuit of practices known to make data centers highly secure from attacks and threats is termed as data center security. Data center is considered to be a key resource for enterprises and thus needs dedicated security initiatives. Emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. Emergence of data center security has helped in safeguarding critical information as well as applications across virtualized environments with optimum protection. Whether a business owner is employing hybrid or cloud environment, data center security solutions offered by key players ensure high server security.
Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/757
Strategies such as contact upgradation and joint ventures have helped the companies maintain a competitive edge in the market. Enterprises are observed making huge investments in research and developments to improve their brand image. Some of the prominent data center security market players include IBM, MacAfee, HP, Schneider Electric, Dell, Symantec, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks and Fortinet, Inc. among others.
Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/757
Key Benefits
- Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the data center security market
- The drivers and opportunities are highlighted to describe the top factors responsible for the data center security market growth
- Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers
- The quantitative analysis of the market through 2014-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential
Data Center Security Market Segments
The world data center security market is segmented based on solution, industries, service and geography.
Market By Solutions
- Logical security solution
- Physical security solution
Market By Industries
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Information Technology and Telecom
- Government
- Others
Market By Service
- Managed security services
- Security Consulting
- Professional services
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com