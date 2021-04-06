Insights and Prediction of Single-Ply Membranes Roof System Global Market (2020-2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Single-Ply Membranes Roof System market.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Single-Ply Membranes Roof System market cover

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Versico Roofing Systems

DuPont Inc.

Godfrey Roofing Inc.

Duro-Last Inc.

Owens Corning

GAF

Sika AG

Dow

Kingspan Group

Firestone Building Products Company LLC

Johns Manville

Application Outline:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

By Type:

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Modified Bitumen

Other Types

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Single-Ply Membranes Roof System manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Single-Ply Membranes Roof System

Single-Ply Membranes Roof System industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Single-Ply Membranes Roof System industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

