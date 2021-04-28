Insights and Prediction of PMMA Global Market (2020-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on PMMA, which studied PMMA industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
This report researches the worldwide PMMA market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global PMMA breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. PMMA is a synthetic resin produced by the polymerization of methyl methacrylate. One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponentially growing demand for LEDs.
Leading Vendors
Evonik Industries
Arkema
KURARAY
Sumitomo Chemical
Saudi Methacrylates Company (SAMAC)
Asahi Kasei
GEHR Plastics
Chi Mei Corporation
Application Synopsis
The PMMA Market by Application are:
Signs And Display
Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Medical And Healthcare
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Extruded Sheets
Pellets
Cell Cast Sheets And Blocks
Beads
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of PMMA Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of PMMA Market by Types
4 Segmentation of PMMA Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of PMMA Market in Major Countries
7 North America PMMA Landscape Analysis
8 Europe PMMA Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific PMMA Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa PMMA Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth PMMA Market Report: Intended Audience
PMMA manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of PMMA
PMMA industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, PMMA industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global PMMA Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global PMMA Market?
