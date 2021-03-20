Insights and Prediction of IoT in Defence Global Market (2020-2027)

The global IoT in Defence market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Key Market Players Profile

In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

Northrup Grunman

Prox Dynamics

Freewave Technologies

AT & T

AeroVironment Inc.

Wind River Systems

Textron Systems

Thales Group

Elbit Systems

Radisys

IoT in Defence End-users:

Natural Disasters

Industry Management

Public Safety

Home Security

Others

Worldwide IoT in Defence Market by Type:

Infrastructure and Equipment Monitoring

Military Personnel Monitoring and Tracking

Smart Weaponry

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IoT in Defence Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of IoT in Defence Market by Types

4 Segmentation of IoT in Defence Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of IoT in Defence Market in Major Countries

7 North America IoT in Defence Landscape Analysis

8 Europe IoT in Defence Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific IoT in Defence Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IoT in Defence Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

IoT in Defence manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of IoT in Defence

IoT in Defence industry associations

Product managers, IoT in Defence industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

IoT in Defence potential investors

IoT in Defence key stakeholders

IoT in Defence end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

