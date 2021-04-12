Insights and Prediction of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Global Market (2020-2027)

The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Competitive Players

The Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Takasago International Corporation

Ingredient Inc.

Dohler GmbH

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Exter B.V.

Innova Flavors

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Basic Food Flavors, Inc.

Firmenich SA

CHS Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Group Plc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Givaudan SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont

Foodchem International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Market Segments by Application:

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Worldwide Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market by Type:

By Raw Material

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Others

By Form

Powder & Granules

Paste

Liquid

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP)

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) industry associations

Product managers, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) potential investors

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) key stakeholders

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

