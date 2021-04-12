Insights and Prediction of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Global Market (2020-2027)
The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competitive Players
The Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Takasago International Corporation
Ingredient Inc.
Dohler GmbH
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Exter B.V.
Innova Flavors
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
Basic Food Flavors, Inc.
Firmenich SA
CHS Inc.
Cargill, Incorporated
Kerry Group Plc.
Tate & Lyle PLC
Givaudan SA
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Dupont
Foodchem International Corporation
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Symrise AG
Market Segments by Application:
Food & Beverages Industry
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Worldwide Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market by Type:
By Raw Material
Soy
Corn
Wheat
Pea
Rice
Others
By Form
Powder & Granules
Paste
Liquid
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Target Audience:
Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP)
Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) industry associations
Product managers, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) potential investors
Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) key stakeholders
Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
