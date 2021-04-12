Insights and Prediction of Field Hockey Equipment Global Market (2020-2027)

The global Field Hockey Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

The sticks segment dominates the field hockey equipment market and will continue to grow significantly during the forecast period. The frequent changes of hockey sticks by regular players to maintain optimum performance is leading to the high growth of this market segment. Constant innovations to produce lighter and stronger sticks will also contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Adidas dominates the stick market in all user segments including men and women, as most players use these sticks.The specialty and sports shops segment dominated the sales of the field hockey equipment market. These large specialty and sports shops carry popular brands of field hockey equipment. Also, these retail formats have a wide range of products, especially the latest launches, which attracts customers to procure goods from these stores. However, with the growing popularity of online retail due to the convenience and comfort it provides to consumers, the share of this distribution channel will increase considerably during the forecast period.

Field hockey is a team sport played on a grass or turf field. It is played using hockey sticks to shoot the ball and protective gear. International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the governing body of the sport. It also manages and develops international field hockey tournaments across the globe. Euro Hockey League (EHL) is considered to be the biggest professional league in the world. The Olympics and Hockey World Cup are considered to be the highest national teams’ competition.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Field Hockey Equipment market include:

Grays

STX

JDH

MALIK

Adidas

Mazon Hockey

OBO

TK Hockey

Gryphon Hockey

Dita

Kookaburra

Princess Sportsgear

Ritual Hockey

Osaka Hockey

ATLAS Hockey

Field Hockey Equipment Market: Application Outlook

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Other

Market Segments by Type

Sticks

Shoes

Protective Gears

Other

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Field Hockey Equipment Market Intended Audience:

– Field Hockey Equipment manufacturers

– Field Hockey Equipment traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Field Hockey Equipment industry associations

– Product managers, Field Hockey Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Field Hockey Equipment Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Field Hockey Equipment Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Field Hockey Equipment Market?

