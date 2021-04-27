Insights and Prediction of Desiccant Rotors Global Market (2020-2027)
The Desiccant Rotors market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Desiccant Rotors companies during the forecast period.
A desiccant rotor (desiccant wheel) is very similar to a thermal wheel, but with a coating applied for the sole purpose of dehumidifying, or “drying”, the air stream.
Competitive Companies
The Desiccant Rotors market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
NovelAire
Trane
Rotor Source
Puressci
DRI
Seibu Giken
Proflute
FläktGroup SEMCO
NICHIAS Corporation
Airxchange
Global Desiccant Rotors market: Application segments
Pharmaceutical
Food Industries
Chemical Industry
Electronics
Other
By Type:
Silica Gel
Molecular Sieve
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Desiccant Rotors Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Desiccant Rotors Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Desiccant Rotors Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Desiccant Rotors Market in Major Countries
7 North America Desiccant Rotors Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Desiccant Rotors Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Desiccant Rotors Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Desiccant Rotors Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Audience:
-Desiccant Rotors manufacturers
-Desiccant Rotors traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Desiccant Rotors industry associations
-Product managers, Desiccant Rotors industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
