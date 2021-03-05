Insights and Prediction of Brake Friction Parts Global Market (2020-2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Brake Friction Parts, which studied Brake Friction Parts industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Brake Friction Parts contain brake disc, pad, drum, shoe, liner. The Brake Friction Parts market was valued at 13500 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 16100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brake Friction Parts. This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Brake Friction Parts, presents the global Brake Friction Parts market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Brake Friction Parts capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Brake Friction Parts by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Brake Friction Parts market include:

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Fras Le

Japan Brake Industrial

Akebono Brake Industry

Delphi Automotive

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

Continental AG

ZF

SGL Group

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc

Federal-Mogul

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

Aisin Seiki

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

Robert Bosch

Brake Friction Parts End-users:

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Brake Friction Parts Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Brake Friction Parts Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Brake Friction Parts Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Brake Friction Parts Market in Major Countries

7 North America Brake Friction Parts Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Brake Friction Parts Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Brake Friction Parts Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Brake Friction Parts Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Brake Friction Parts manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Brake Friction Parts

Brake Friction Parts industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Brake Friction Parts industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

