Insight: Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Report on Automotive Ethernet Market

The prominent players of the global automotive Ethernet market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., Vector Informatik GmbH, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Molex, Broadcom Inc., Aukua Systems, Cadence Design Systems, Inc, Keysight Technologies, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. These market players are building tactics related to novel product launches, mergers & acquisitions of noteworthy companies, partnerships and tie-ups, business expansions, and heavy investments in research and development projects. The market players believe that these strategies will aid in company enhancement and build a brand name in the market. For example, in February 2021, Tektronix, Inc. a company for manufacturing test & measurement devices, declared the launch of TekExpress which is a multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet compliance test solution. This product includes features such as reliability, rapid test solutions, easy-to-use, and test support. Moreover, the product utilizes PAM4 modulation to attain maximum reliability and data rates.

Apart from this, in February 2020, NXP, leading suppliers of automotive semiconductors, declared the launch of multi-gigabit Ethernet switch that is developed to aid automakers to provide high speed network for connected vehicles. This product launch has the potential to solve issues related to safety, scalability, security, and high speed traffic engineering. Furthermore, in October 2017, Keysight Technologies, Inc. an electronics company, revealed five automotive Ethernet solutions. This product launch is all-set to aid automotive designers and engineers to bring their products in the market quicker.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The automotive Ethernet market is anticipated to be adversely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the international operations and obstructions in the smooth flow of businesses due to lockdown norms for coronavirus infection control. Also, the downfall of the automotive industry is expected to be another cause for the market decline as automotive Ethernet is a vital part that is used in the vehicles. Furthermore, new developments by key market players during the Covid-19 pandemic are projected to act like a ray of hope for business growth.

Report Highlights

The report amalgamates the ongoing state of affairs and growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, the market study is put forth by researchers by examining all the vital features that are impacting the future and the present upsurge of the global market. According to a new report offered by Research Dive, the global automotive Ethernet market is predicted to generate a revenue of $6,494.8 million during 2020–2027 timeframe, rising from a market size of $1,920.9 million in the year 2019, at a healthy CAGR of 20.8%.

