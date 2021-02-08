Insight into Global Adhesive Tapes Market worth of USD 85.9 billion by 2026

Global Adhesive Tapes Market – Overview

The surge in disposable income, alterations in lifestyles of the people and increased dependency on electronic devices’ usage are expanding the sales of electronic devices in Asian countries. The tendency toward miniaturization of electronic devices, especially cell phones, portable personal computers, and tablets, is a central element driving the adhesive tapes market internationally.

Adhesive tapes are widely deployed in various automotive applications such as wire harnessing, electric insulation, and automotive body repairs, masking, and surface protection. The surge in usage of adhesive tapes in automotive interior parts to deliver improved confrontation and excellent bond-ability is likely to push the adhesive tapes market during the prediction period. Demand for adhesive tapes has been surging in the packaging-end-use industry due to its wide range of applications in unitizing, palletizing, carton sealing, bundling, and general packaging.

Increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to fetch a promising rate in the coming years owing to the growth in technology. Furthermore, raw materials are readily available in the Asia Pacific, and the manufacturing infrastructure is advancing as per the needs of the units. Middle East & Africa is also a prominent market for adhesive tapes due to the substantial rise in commercial & substructure activities and current low market saturation in the region.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market: Competitive Landscape

APAC is a significant primary adhesive tapes market and is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region is seeing healthy development due to ongoing R & D progressions and other related activities in healthcare, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries. The adhesive tapes market in developing economies, such as South Africa, China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia, is expected to witness significant development. In contrast, more advanced markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK, will see slow or no growth during the prediction period. China is probably the major contributor, mostly led by the high demand from heavy industries and consumer product manufacturing segments.

Based on resin type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Based on the backing material

Polypropylene (PP)

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Based on technology

Solvent-based

Hot-Melt based

Based on category

Commodity Adhesive Tapes

Packaging

Masking

Consumer & Office

Specialty Adhesive Tapes

Based on Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

White Goods

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Retail

Others (Defense, Food & Beverage, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Sports, and Aerospace)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Adhesive Tapes Market size of the market in terms of value.

To scrutinize market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the regional classification.

To evaluate Global Adhesive Tapes Market in major five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and forecast the Global Adhesive Tapes Market based on the Resin Type, Backing Material, By Technology, By Category, By End-Use Industry, and By Region.

To examine competitive developments in the Global Adhesive Tapes Market concerning Resin Type, Backing Material, Technology, Category, End-Use Industry, and Regions.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Business Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and which one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is their share?

What is the strategy adopted by key players, and how does it affect the existing and new players?

