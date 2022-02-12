“Inside No. 9”: the new award-winning series that mixes black humor with horror and drama

“Inside No. 9”: the new award-winning series that mixes black humor with horror and drama

“Inside No. 9”: the new award-winning series that mixes black humor with horror and drama

It is a British production that tells stories full of twists and turns. Won multiple awards.

There are already six seasons.

It’s called “Inside No. 9” and is an acclaimed British series, a BBC Original Production that aired in 2014. However, it is only now being premiered in Portugal. Next Tuesday, February 15, the first three seasons will arrive on the Filmin streaming platform. The remaining three will go into the catalog on the 22nd.

This is an anthology series. In other words, each episode tells a different story. Each lasts around half an hour and is almost always played by the creators themselves, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. And there is always a reference to the number nine.

These stories, which can be different, are characterized by the fact that they involve abrupt changes. Whether it’s unexpected plot twists or even changes in tone, there’s always a side to black humor that blends well with other genres, namely horror and drama.

Helen McCrory, Derek Jacobi, Gemma Arterton, Gemma Whelan, Rory Kinnear, Conleth Hill, Oona Chaplin, Johnny Flynn, Sian Clifford and Fiona Shaw were some of the actors who worked on Inside No. 9” have contributed. The production, which won two BAFTA awards in 2021, is based on Szczepan Twardoch’s novel of the same name.

Click on the gallery for more news from streaming platforms.