Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2021-2028

This research study titled Global Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 reveals the current status of the market to predict the future, by analyzing development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)report comprises of historical data, growth industry analysis, restraints ,statistical data, business overview, size & share, significance, market price & demand, and market analysis by product and market trends by key players. It provides a detailed analysis of the major factors influencing the Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)market growth, including the drivers, lucrative opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and recent developments. The key factors added in this report will help leading players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to maximize their business growth during the projection Forecast Period.

Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for insertable cardiac monitors.

Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

Abbott

Medtronic

BioTelemetry, Inc

Siemens

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

SHL Telemedicine

The ScottCare Corporation

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) or implantable cardiac monitor is a small size electrophysiology device, used for hearts electrical activity monitoring to detect arrhythmias. The market is expected to rise rapidly in the future as ICM has eliminated requirement of bulky external Holter monitor and wire leads which is increasing demand for ICM in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of cardiac arrhythmia around the world is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing technological advancement in insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is increasing usage of Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) enhances the growth of this market.

Increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in greater application of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) to monitor heart activates also acts as a major market driver

Increasing demand for subcutaneous insertable cardiac devices also augments the market growth

Market Restraints

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is associated with risk of over-sensing and under-sensing which is expected to hinder the market growth

Insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) are costly which is hampers the usage of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) hence acting as a restraining factor

Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Segmentation:

By Type

Multiple Lead Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch

Others

By Disease

Renal Disease

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Stroke

Syncope

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Share Analysis

Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market are Abbott, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SHL Telemedicine, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG has received FDA clearance of the BIOMONITOR III an injectable cardiac monitor (ICM). The product is designed to detect arrhythmia and unexplained syncope to increase clarity and to reduce diagnosis duration. The approval will help company to increase product portfolio and market presence and place company among most technological advance companies in medical devices

In May 2017, Abbott has launched world’s first smartphone compatible Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to identify atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmias. The major focus of the launch is to eliminate Traditional remote monitoring devices that requisites large handheld or bedside transmitters and to increase patient mobility. The launch will help company to increase the revenue generation as new technology will help both patients as well as cardiologists

