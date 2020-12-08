Insane prices for this high-end 3.1 Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos DTS: X soundbar

If you want to get the most out of your movies, series, documentaries, and videos, here’s a great plan for a superb high-end 3.1 soundbar from Sony. This is the HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos DTS: X model that benefits from a € 300 reduction.

Sony HT-ZF9: a Dolby Atmos DTS: X soundbar

The Sony HT-ZF9 soundbar offers a lot more than its competitors as it is 3.1, which means it offers better spaciousness and immersion compared to the competition. And to get right to the point, it’s Dolby Atmos DTS: X Hi-Res Audio certified, which means you get 7.1.2 surround sound.

At the bar it is equipped with 3 speakers that develop a vertical sound to better envelop you and the wireless subwoofer ensures that you feel all the vibrations.

Sony has worked on the built-in audio modes:

The latter was created by the PlayStation developers to ensure that you get the best audio quality from the manufacturer’s console.

Aside from TV mode, you can also use it much more easily like a classic speaker by streaming your playlist from your smartphone via bluetooth or wifi. Otherwise, it is always possible to use the Google Assistant to place orders.

The video quality is 4K HDR compatible with the 4K HDR 18Gbps pass-through function and the HDPC 2.2 system.

The Sony HT-ZF9 soundbar currently costs 499 euros instead of 799 euros. Otherwise we have a small portable bluetooth speaker from JBL that is particularly respectful of the environment.

Why are you being seduced?

Powerful Sound Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Atmos DTS: X Hi-Res Audio Certification

