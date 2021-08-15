Insa poll: SPD overtakes Greens in favor of voters | free press

For the first time in a year, the SPD overtook the Greens in the Sunday trend. In the weekly survey, the SPD now stands at 20 percent, two percentage points more than in the previous week.

Berlin (dpa) – For the first time in a year, the SPD has caught up with the Greens in the Sunday trend of opinion research institute Insa. In the weekly poll for “Bild am Sonntag”, the Social Democrats now come in at 20 percent.

That is two percentage points more than in the previous week. The Greens remain at 18 percent, the Liberals at 12 percent. A traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP would have 50 percent and a parliamentary majority.

However, the downward trend of the CDU/CSU continues. The Union loses one point in the Insa survey and is now at 25 percent. The AfD remains at 11 percent, the left at 7 percent. A black-red or black-green coalition of two would not have a majority. For example, a Jamaica coalition of the Union, Greens and FDP or an alliance of CDU, SPD and FDP would be possible.

Survey confirms a trend

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. Insa indicates a statistical margin of error of up to 2.8 percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election.

However, the Insa survey confirms a trend recently identified by other opinion polls. In the latest ZDF “Politbarometer” by the Election Research Group, the SPD achieved 19 percent, the best value in nearly three years (plus 3 percentage points). It is on par with the Greens, who also land at 19 percent (minus 2). If the Bundestag elections were next Sunday, the CDU/CSU would reach 26 percent (minus 2), according to the “Politbarometer”.

If the chancellor could be elected directly, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz could expect 29 percent, according to Insa two percentage points more than in the previous week. According to “Bild am Sonntag”, this is the highest value that Insa has measured for a candidate in this election campaign. For the Union candidate Armin Laschet 15 percent would vote (plus one percentage point), for the Green candidate Annalena Baerbock 13 percent (unchanged). 30 percent said they would not vote for any of the three candidates.