Inorganic Salts Market Share, Leading Players, Growth and Future Analysis

The inorganic salts market growth is propelled by factors such as the surging demand for agrochemicals, increasing mineral salt consumption by various end-user industries, and evolving chemical sector. Owing to these growth drivers, the market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/inorganic-salts-market/report-sample

On account of the wide usage area of these chemicals, the application segment of the inorganic salts market is categorized into chemical, fertilizer, food, healthcare, construction, and others. Under this segment, the chemical category generated the highest revenue in 2015, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the usage of caustic soda and sodium carbonate for the production of paper, glass, and numerous important chemicals. Apart from this, several inorganic salts are used in de-icing and anti-icing products.

According to P&S Intelligence, North America and Europe are also significant consumers of inorganic salts. European countries are witnessing a high-volume use of acetate inorganic salts for the production of dress linings, upholstery, apparel, and home furnishings. In the same way, the U.S. and several Middle Eastern countries use sulfates for chemical processing. Owing to this spurring demand, Loba Chemie, Eastman Chemical Company, Hebei Yatai Limited, Lanxess AG, Behn Meyer, Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Electrochemistry Co., Arkema SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are offering a wide range of inorganic salts.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=inorganic-salts-market

Thus, the growth of the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors will fuel the consumption of inorganic salts in the future.