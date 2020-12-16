Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Evolving Trends and Opportunities by 2027

Inorganic Metal finishing can be any activity that modifies the surface or layer of a workpiece to attain specific characteristics. It includes a number of operations like surface pretreatment, preparation and the actual coating process. The coating process can be organic, inorganic or hybrid. Demand for inorganic components manufactured by using coating is expected to rise significantly in the near future due to its rising usage in several auto-mobile applications across the globe. Inorganic metal finishing processes are widely used in several industrial as well as electrical and electronics applications due to several advantages as compared to other finishing processes.

Global demand for inorganic metal finishing is mainly driven by growth in auto-motive and metal & steel industries. Emergence of eco-friendly technologies will significantly increase the demand for inorganic metal finishing processes in near future. The global inorganic metal finishing market valued at $10,171.2 million in 2019, which is projected to reach $15,687.0 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Top players in the industry include Abakan Inc, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Sequa Corporation, Industrial Metal Finishing, TIB Chemicals AG, Elementis Plc, Rockwood Holdings, Honeywell International, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Vanchem Performance Chemicals.

Driving Factors:

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global inorganic metal finishing market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report.

Regional Insights:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Anodizing

Cladding

Conversion Coatings

Electroplating

Electroless Plating

Other

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others

In the end, the inorganic metal finishing report offers a short outline of the dealers, distributors, suppliers. Along with the inorganic metal finishing sales channel, analysis findings, conclusions, and results. Finally, provide info regarding new entrants within the inorganic metal finishing market.

