Inoculants Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2028
The global inoculants market size is expected to reach USD 1469.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inoculants, which is also known as microbial inoculants, aid in enhancing the nutritional status of host plant, along with reducing the requirement for fertilizer inputs. Containing several beneficial microbes such as fungi, bacteria, algae, and protozoa, inoculants are able to carry out growth in plants, along with suppressing diseases or pests. Being a blend of several microorganisms, inoculant aids in improving the soil’s health and fertility. The microbes present in the inoculants are immensely helpful for the plants’ development and stimulate other insects or organisms, which are responsible for the overall plant’s growth.
Key Companies in the market include: Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), BrettYoung (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (US), Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty (Australia), and XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada).
Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Market segment analysis:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Agricultural inoculants
- Plant-growth-promoting microorganisms
- Biocontrol agents
- Plant-resistant stimulants
- Silage inoculants
- Homofermentative
- Heterofermentative
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Cereals & grains
- Oilseeds & pulses
- Fruits & vegetables
- Forage
- Other crop types (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, and fiber crops)
Microbes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Bacterial
- Rhizobacteria
- Phosphobacteria
- Azotobacter
- Lactobacillus
- Pediococcus
- Enterococcus
- Other bacterial (Azospirillum, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas putida)
- Fungal
- Mycorrhiza
- Trichoderma spp.
- Other fungal (Paecelomyces lilacinus, Aspergillus, and Penicillium spp)
- Other microbes (algal, viral, and protozoan)
Key Questions addressed in the Global Inoculants Market Report:
- What revenue CAGR is the global Inoculants market expected to register over the forecast period?
- What is the expected market size of global Inoculants market in coming years?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the global Inoculants market?
- What are the key factors fueling global Inoculants market growth?
- Which region is projected to dominate other regions in the global Inoculants market during the forecast period?
- What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Inoculants market?
- What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Inoculants market?
