Inoculants Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2028

The global inoculants market size is expected to reach USD 1469.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inoculants, which is also known as microbial inoculants, aid in enhancing the nutritional status of host plant, along with reducing the requirement for fertilizer inputs. Containing several beneficial microbes such as fungi, bacteria, algae, and protozoa, inoculants are able to carry out growth in plants, along with suppressing diseases or pests. Being a blend of several microorganisms, inoculant aids in improving the soil’s health and fertility. The microbes present in the inoculants are immensely helpful for the plants’ development and stimulate other insects or organisms, which are responsible for the overall plant’s growth.

Key Companies in the market include: Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), BrettYoung (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (US), Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty (Australia), and XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada).

The report offers complete analysis of the global Inoculants market with detailed information and details about leading companies with their global position, manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution and strategic plans for expanding their market position. It offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. It further offers detailed overview of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa along with key segments of the global Inoculants market including market share and growth rate of each segment.

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Agricultural inoculants

Plant-growth-promoting microorganisms

Biocontrol agents

Plant-resistant stimulants

Silage inoculants

Homofermentative

Heterofermentative

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Forage

Other crop types (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, and fiber crops)

Microbes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Bacterial

Rhizobacteria

Phosphobacteria

Azotobacter

Lactobacillus

Pediococcus

Enterococcus

Other bacterial (Azospirillum, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas putida)

Fungal

Mycorrhiza

Trichoderma spp.

Other fungal (Paecelomyces lilacinus, Aspergillus, and Penicillium spp)

Other microbes (algal, viral, and protozoan)

Key Questions addressed in the Global Inoculants Market Report:

What revenue CAGR is the global Inoculants market expected to register over the forecast period?

What is the expected market size of global Inoculants market in coming years?

Who are the leading companies operating in the global Inoculants market?

What are the key factors fueling global Inoculants market growth?

Which region is projected to dominate other regions in the global Inoculants market during the forecast period?

What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Inoculants market?

What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Inoculants market?

