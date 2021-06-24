Inoculants Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2028

The global inoculants market size is expected to reach USD 1469.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inoculants, which is also known as microbial inoculants, aid in enhancing the nutritional status of host plant, along with reducing the requirement for fertilizer inputs. Containing several beneficial microbes such as fungi, bacteria, algae, and protozoa, inoculants are able to carry out growth in plants, along with suppressing diseases or pests. Being a blend of several microorganisms, inoculant aids in improving the soil’s health and fertility. The microbes present in the inoculants are immensely helpful for the plants’ development and stimulate other insects or organisms, which are responsible for the overall plant’s growth.

Growing environmental concerns about the fertilizer and pesticides use and the rising adoption of organic and sustainable farming practices are a few prominent factors propelling the sector’s growth. Among consumers worldwide, an enormous demand for natural or organically produced goods are observed, which further promotes the microbial inoculant’s use in several organic farming practices due to its more natural and much safer approach towards encouraging the soil as well as plant health. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding crop health, soaring demand for increased productivity, and the fast adoption of modern farming practices are further supporting the industry development.

Further key findings in the report

The fungal sub-segment is foreseen to occupy the highest growth over the commenced period. Fungal inoculants aid plants in absorbing various nutrients and phosphorus. Mycorrhizal fungi are generally found in plant roots and are being popular for supplying phosphorus to plants.

Asia Pacific region is dominating the industry owing to the soaring need for food products in emerging nations. Growing meat consumption and mushrooming industrialization of the animal farm production are promoting the industry for silage inoculant in APAC.

Leading companies in the market include:

Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), BrettYoung (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (US), Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty (Australia), and XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global inoculants market on the basis of product type, microbe, crop type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Agricultural inoculants

Plant-growth-promoting microorganisms

Biocontrol agents

Plant-resistant stimulants

Silage inoculants

Homofermentative

Heterofermentative

Microbes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Bacterial

Rhizobacteria

Phosphobacteria

Azotobacter

Lactobacillus

Pediococcus

Enterococcus

Other bacterial (Azospirillum, Bacillus, and Pseudomonas putida)

Fungal

Mycorrhiza

Trichoderma spp.

Other fungal (Paecelomyces lilacinus, Aspergillus, and Penicillium spp)

Other microbes (algal, viral, and protozoan)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Forage

Other crop types (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, and fiber crops)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

Central & South America Brazil Latin America Peru Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa North Africa



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights

Chapter 2. Introduction

2.1. Study Objectives

2.2. Market Definition

2.2.1. Market Covered

2.2.2. Regional Coverage

2.2.3. Study Years & Currency

2.3. Market Stakeholders

2.4. Key Questions this Study will Answer

2.5. R&D Research’s Approach & Methodology

2.5.1. Research Data

2.5.2. Primary Data

2.5.3. Demand Side and Supply Side Analysis

2.5.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5.5. Research Assumptions

Chapter 3. Global Inoculants Market- Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Segmentation

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Drivers

3.5. Market Restraints

3.6. Market Trends

Chapter 4. Global Inoculants Market Revenue Forecast till 2018-2028 (USD Million)

